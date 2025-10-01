Italy Lowers Some Reimbursement Rates

From July 1, Italy will impose lower rates of reimbursement for basic pharmaceutical products, under a decree approved this month by the Council of Ministers.
The products selected by the pharmacy commission, the CUF, for lower reimbursement are in administrative classes A and B, accounting for some 50% of health service drug spending.
The decree takes immediate effect but the three-month gap is being allowed for dealing with the complex questions for the industry and pharmacists relating to the products involved, and for transmitting all the necessary information on prices.
