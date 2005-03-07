Italy OKs 79 new drugs, plans R&D promotion

Italy's drug agency, the AIFA, has approved for marketing 79 new pharmaceutical products and has also established a new commission to promote drug R&D.

The new panel, the CRS, will be headed by Silvio Garattini, director of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research, and its role will be to support published scientific research in the drug sector and encourage R&D investment by the national industry. The commission will define the basis on which a premium on the reimbursement prices of specific new medicines is justified in relation to the degree of innovation which the new products represent. It will also monitor pharmaceutical R&D projects and their results.