Italy provides 65 more innovative drugs free

The AIIFA, Italy's national drugs agency, has authorized the marketing of 65 innovative new drugs to treat HIV/AIDS, diabetes, osteoporosis and hypercholesterolemia.
This brings to 439 the number of new drugs made available to patients in the health service free of charge since October 2004, a total which includes 54 innovative drugs, 10 orphan products and 263 generics. The Ministry of Health says that this has been achieved by reducing from 300 to 90 days the time needed to register a new drug product, bringing Italy into line with the rest of the European Union.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze