Italy provides 65 more innovative drugs free

The AIIFA, Italy's national drugs agency, has authorized the marketing of 65 innovative new drugs to treat HIV/AIDS, diabetes, osteoporosis and hypercholesterolemia.

This brings to 439 the number of new drugs made available to patients in the health service free of charge since October 2004, a total which includes 54 innovative drugs, 10 orphan products and 263 generics. The Ministry of Health says that this has been achieved by reducing from 300 to 90 days the time needed to register a new drug product, bringing Italy into line with the rest of the European Union.