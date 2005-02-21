Italy: Rx surveillance planned from April

In Italy, a pharmaceutical surveillance scheme is to start in April which will track every pack on its route through each stage of the distribution chain.
The Health Ministry said the aim is to install a "complete and constant" system which would require that every pack, for both general practice and hospital use, has an individual serial number, to be used for identification and also to compare consumption rates with epidemiological data in a bid to monitor drug efficacy.
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