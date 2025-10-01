Italy's Chiesi Does Well In Adverse Situation

Later than most, Italian drugmaker Chiesi has just recently issued its annual report for 1994 which, nevertheless makes interesting reading. In the president's statement, it is noted that the Chiesi group confronted the recession that hit the Italian pharmaceutical marketplace in 1994 with satisfactory results.

Products whose prices had to be cut to keep them on the reimbursement list responded with significant volume increases, while those that lost their reimbursement listing maintained sales levels more successfully than the market average. Moreover, the company states, international sales have continued their steady growth, and a new market was added with the acquisition in Spain of Laboratorio Wassermann.

For 1994, Chiesi reports aggregated group revenues of 304 billion lire ($193.6 million), while consolidated net sales reached 288 billion lire, a growth of 7.2%. However, as a result of the negative market situation, income from operations declined to 32.49 billion lire, but net income improved by 11% to 16.99 billion lire and stockholders' equity increased by 13%.