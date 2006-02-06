Italy's Menarini buys Pliva unit in Germany?

Privately-held Italian pharmaceutical firm Menarini has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the AWD plant in Dresden, Germany, owned by Pliva, subject to closing conditions.

Menarini, which already has a strong presence in Germany, countries of Central and Eastern Europe and the Far East through its Berlin-Chemie subsidiary, says that, thanks to the manufacturing capacity of this factory, it will be able to meets its growing demand for drugs that has seen its affiliate increase sales 186% to 387.0 million euros ($475.2 million) in the last four years. The AWD facility already contract manufactures 250 tons of capsules and tablets for Berlin-Chemie annually, out of its total output of some 500 tons, and will be able to absorb further production due to the possibility of increasing current capacity. Berlin-Chemie and Menarini estimate that the unit will be able to increase production up to 2,400 tons in five years and say they plan important investments in the Dresden plant so as not to be afraid of competition from China and other emerging countries for at least the next 12 years.

With turnover of 2.10 billion euros in 2005, of which 55% was generated abroad and up 18% on 2004, Menarini says it ranks first among all Italian pharmaceutical companies in the world. It also says that, based on IMS Health data, it ranks 36th among global drugmakers.