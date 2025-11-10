Italy's OTC And Rx Drugmakers United

The two Italian pharmaceutical industry associations representing prescription drugs (Farmindustria) and over-the-counter medicines (Assosalute) have agreed to cooperate in the fight against government plans to introduce a new class of drugs.
These are called "counsel" medicines or farmaci da consiglio, and are products which are non-prescription, are not reimbursed by the social security system, have free pricing to the public and are not permitted to be advertised.
The government, through the Italian Anti-trust Authority, has also said it is to investigate pharmaceutical pricing, especially in the OTC sector. The IAA aims to produce a complete report on price fixing, discounts to pharmacists and point-of-sale monopoly. Assosalute has said it is willing to provide all the assistance required, according to Euro OTC News, published by the European Proprietary Medicine Manufacturers Association.
