Italy's Poggiolini Argues Back On Bribe Amount

Duilio Poggiolini, former head of pharmaceutical services at Italy's Ministry of Health, said he only received some 9-10 billion lire ($5.6-$6.3 million) from pharmaceutical companies, and not the 300 billion lire ($188.4 million) with which magistrates are charging him. In a television talk-show, Prof Poggiolini said that such money was "spontaneously given to him by the drug companies," and the money was to be used "for things useful to research."
Prof Poggiolini, who had been arrested on a number of counts under a broad bribe probe into connections between industry and politicians (Marketletters passim) carried out by the "clean hands" judges, said he only had a symbolic role in the committee that decided drug prices. The real power, he claimed, lay with the interministerial price committee, the CIP, headed by Professor Brenna.
