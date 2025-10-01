Italy's Prime Minister Joins In Drug Pricing Debate

Just days before the general elections on April 21, Italy's Prime Minister, Lamberto Dini, stepped into the debate on drug pricing, saying that "normality must be restored," while also safeguarding needy patients.
Mr Dini, who ran for election on his own ticket under the center-left Ulivo (Olive Tree) grouping, denied that recent measures penalize druggists, but admitted that some efforts to contain drug prices may have been "excessive." He reminded a local pharmacists' group that the moves to bring Italian drug prices into line with those in Europe stemmed from the need to end incorrect and corrupt practices involving drug producers and state officials.
Meantime, ivan Cavicchi, director of the Italian drug industry association Farmindustria, has called for a moratorium to renegotiate the sector's reorganization and revisions of the state drug spending ceiling; it is wrong to talk of overshooting the target when the initial forecasts on which the target is based were grossly underestimated, he said. The 9,720 billion lire ($6.16 billion) forecast for 1996 is equal to 1995's expenditure. If inflation had been included, 1996's requirement would have reached at least 10,200 billion lire, and some 460 billion lire could have been saved had the government made good its commitment to eliminate value-added tax on medicines, he added.
