Italy's reimbursable drug spending falls

The Italian drugs agency, the AIFA, has said that reimbursable drug spending in 2005 fell both in absolute and percentage terms over 2004, while economy measures in the sector enabled savings of some 870.0 million euros ($1.04 billion) to be achieved last year. The agency has not yet issued definitive figures and is critical of a press report which it says does not reflect the situation. Detailed figures are to be published shortly.
An increase in spending on pharmaceutical products in January this year over the same month of 2004 should not be seen as a means of assessing the true situation, the agency adds. The AIFA says that, only with data available for February and March 2006, will it be possible to assess the effect of the abolition of the ticket system and an extension of exemptions from charges in some regions as well as the impact of a 4.4% reduction in drug prices and a 1% cut in pharmaceutical discounts in the second half of January.
