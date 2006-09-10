ITC will not review initial verdict in Roche case

Swiss drug major Roche has welcomed a US International Trade Commission decision not to review its initial determination to terminate a case on the importation of Mircera, Roche's continuous erythropoietin receptor activator, into the USA, thus ending the investigation.

US biotechnology giant Amgen claimed that Roche's peg-EPO (recombinant human erythropoietin) violated several of its US patents (Marketletter May 15). Roche maintains its position that its novel investigational anti-anemia agent does not infringe any of Amgen's epoetin patents.

A few months ago, an administrative law judge of the ITC in Washington DC, issued a summary determination that the Swiss firm's importation and use of peg-EPO in the USA to date are subject to a clinical trial exemption from patent infringement (Marketletter July 17).