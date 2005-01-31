ITL plans clinical trial of stem-cell treatment for SUI

ITL Laboratories of the USA is planning a clinical trial to determine the effectiveness of a stem-cell treatment for stress urinary incontinence. A recent study by Austrian researchers has demonstrated the potential usefulness of expanded muscle stem-cell injections in the treatment of urinary incontinence.
ITL proposes to use its proprietary ste- cell expansion technology to expand patients' own muscle stem cells to treat stress urinary incontinence - a condition that affects almost 15 million people (primarily women) worldwide. The condition occurs when the urethra narrows or otherwise becomes abnormal, or when the sphincter muscles that help open and close the urethra become weak or diminished, causing urine leakage when an individual exercises, coughs, sneezes, laughs or lifts heavy objects.
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