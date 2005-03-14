Itochu in capital alliance with Sosei

Itochu Corp and fellow Japanese firm Sosei say that they have agreed on a capital alliance whereby the former will acquire approximately 2% of the issued shares of the latter. In addition, the parties will enter into a strategic collaboration for biopharmaceutical business opportunities.
Under the acccord, Itochu will introduce to Sosei, on a priority basis, a number of promising biopharmaceutical companies from amongst its strategic business partners. These include, for example, portfolio companies of MPM Capital in the USA, the largest biotechnology venture capital firm in the world, and potential venture companies spun out from academia such as Columbia University. Itochu's plan includes offering the supply of chemical compounds, pharmaceutical distribution, medical representative assistance and other pharmaceutical-related services which can be provided by the Itochu Group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze