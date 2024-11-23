Ivax 3rd quarter results

- Ivax Corporation, which will not be merging with Hafslund Nycomed as had been proposed (Marketletter November 20), achieved sales in the 1995 third quarter of $310.2 million, up 4.7%. In the first nine months of the year, sales were $898 million, ahead 7%. Quarterly net income advanced 4.5% to $27.6 million, and in the nine months it was $79 million, up 3.1%. EPS for the quarter were flat at $0.23 and in the nine months they were flat at $0.66.