IVAX announces $283M placement

USA-based IVAX Corp has announced the sale of $283 million of its 17/8% senior convertible notes due 2024 to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The company has also granted the initial purchaser of the notes a 13-day option to buy up to an additional $50 million of the notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on December 22, 2004.
Under certain circumstances, the notes will be convertible into cash and the company's common stock at an initial conversion rate of 48.1301 shares per $1,000 principal amount of these notes, subject to adjustment (equal to an initial conversion price of approximately $20.78 per share).
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