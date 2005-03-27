IVAX announces record sales in 2004

Miami, USA-based IVAX Corp has revealed record fourth-quarter 2004 net revenues of $509.2 million, up 28% on the same period of the previous year's of $399.0 million, constituting a 115% net income increase to $63.2 million.

Full-year earnings also reached record heights of $1.84 billion, up 29.2% from $1.42 billion in 2003. IVAX' earnings per share in the fourth quarter and full year were reduced by an accounting rule change, which required a number of additional shares to be considered outstanding during the period, reducing the company's EPS by $0.01 for the fourth quarter and $0.03 for 2004, leaving a full-year EPS of $0.75.