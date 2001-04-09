IVAX buyback update

IVAX Corp has provided an update on the status of the 10 million sharerepurchase program announced in August 2000 "in response to investor inquiries," which shows that approximately 3.2 million shares of outstanding common stock have been bought back. Since February 1998, IVAX has repurchased 36.1 million shares at an average price of $10.96 per share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze