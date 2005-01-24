IVAX commences notes exchange offer

US firm IVAX Corp says that it has commenced an offer to exchange up to $400 million principal amount net share settlement mechanism for its currently outstanding 1.5% convertible senior notes due 2024.
Holders who exchange their old notes will receive new ones with the net share settlement feature and otherwise substantially similar terms to the old notes, plus an exchange fee of $2.50 per $1,000 principal amount of their old notes validly tendered and accepted for exchange. The offer is not contingent upon the tender or exchange of any minimum principal amount of the old notes but is dependent upon satisfaction of certain conditions.
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