IVAX completes sale of $333M of 17/8% notes

IVAX Corp of the USA has completed the previously announced private placement of its 17/8% senior convertible notes due 2024 to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The initial purchaser exercised its option to buy an additional $50 million of the notes, raising the gross proceeds to $333 million.

IVAX used a portion of the net proceeds towards the repurchase, in previously-negotiated private transactions, of $250 million principal amount of its 4.5% convertible notes due 2008. The company intends to use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. This transaction is expected to reduce IVAX' interest expense over $4 million in 2005.