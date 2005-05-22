IVAX gets UK OK for generic fluticasone nasal spray

US generics maker IVAX Corp says that it has received final Marking Authorization approval from the UK's Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for fluticasone nasal spray, the generic equivalent of Flixonase marketed by GlaxoSmithKline for the treatment of rhinitis.

IVAX' generic has been developed for the UK by IVAX Research in the USA and is part of a worldwide development program. This is the first generic approval for fluticasone in the UK and IVAX will be marketing this product immediately. Annual UK sales of Flixonase are approximately $30.0 million and the US firm says it expects to pursue further approvals across Europe. It also has an Abbreviated New Drug Application pending with the US Food and Drug Administration.