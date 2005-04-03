IVAX launches gabapentin in USA

IVAX Corp says it has launched its gabapentin capsules in 100mg, 300mg and 400mg dosage strengths in the USA. Gabapentin is the generic equivalent of Neurontin, a drug which is used to treat epileptic seizures which is marketed by Warner-Lambert, a unit of Pfizer.

According to IMS data, for the fourth quarter of 2004, US sales of Neurontin and gabapentin in these three dosage strengths were $337.0 million.