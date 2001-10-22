IVAX reports progress with oral paclitaxel

IVAX has reported results from a Phase II clinical trial of its Paxoral(oral paclitaxel) as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer which showed a response rate consistent with or higher than those previously reported with Taxol, Bristol-Myers Squibb's injectable version of the drug. Both drugs had a comparable side-effect profile, but Paxoral offers more convenience and a lack of adverse events associated with the prolonged infusion and premedication schedule for Taxol, said IVAX.
