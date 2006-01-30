IVAX shareholders overwhelmingly accept Teva stock offer

Shareholders of US firm IVAX Corp have voted overwhelmingly to accept the $26.00 per share takeover offer from Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in stock rather than cash (Marketletters passim).

Meantime, Teva said that, subject to market and other conditions, it intends, through several special purpose finance subsidiaries, to offer $2.75 billion of debt securities comprised of: approximately $1.5 billion of senior notes in two series maturing in 2016 and 2036; around $750.0 million of convertible senior debentures maturing in 2026, which may be redeemed by the firm's finance subsidiary in five years and repurchased by it at investors' option in five, 10 or 15 years; and about $500.0 million of convertible senior debentures maturing in 2026, which may be redeemed by the finance subsidiary in two years and repurchased as for the previous amount.

Teva expects to use the proceeds from these offerings to refinance short-term bank borrowings that will be incurred in connection with the pending acquisition of IVAX, which was anticipated to be consummated on January 26.