Saturday 8 November 2025

IVAX shareholders overwhelmingly accept Teva stock offer

30 January 2006

Shareholders of US firm IVAX Corp have voted overwhelmingly to accept the $26.00 per share takeover offer from Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in stock rather than cash (Marketletters passim).

Meantime, Teva said that, subject to market and other conditions, it intends, through several special purpose finance subsidiaries, to offer $2.75 billion of debt securities comprised of: approximately $1.5 billion of senior notes in two series maturing in 2016 and 2036; around $750.0 million of convertible senior debentures maturing in 2026, which may be redeemed by the firm's finance subsidiary in five years and repurchased by it at investors' option in five, 10 or 15 years; and about $500.0 million of convertible senior debentures maturing in 2026, which may be redeemed by the finance subsidiary in two years and repurchased as for the previous amount.

Teva expects to use the proceeds from these offerings to refinance short-term bank borrowings that will be incurred in connection with the pending acquisition of IVAX, which was anticipated to be consummated on January 26.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze