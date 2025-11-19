IVAX SUFFERS OVER GENERIC THREAT

Ivax's stock has suffered over the past month, dropping from a recent peak of $38 to a low of $23.63, on the prospect of a price war in the USA over generic versions of verapamil, according to press reports in the USA. At the time of going to press the stock had recovered slightly to $25.43.

For the past year, Ivax has had exclusive access to the generic verapamil market, but this is set to change with the entry of a number of other companies. The first to enter the fray is Zenith Labs, which is to start distribution of verapamil for Monsanto's G D Searle unit, the US supplier of the brand name product Calan SR. In the short term, analysts expect the product to be priced similarly to Ivax' drug and is therefore not expected to be a strong competitor.

However, other firms are also waiting in the wings and this could be a more serious threat. Sidmak, a New Jersey-based generic drugmaker, is expected to receive approval from the US Food and Drug Administration within the next six months for its version of the drug and, according to analysts, is expected to undercut the current price of verapamil.