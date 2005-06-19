IVAX to distribute generic OxyContin

US generic drugs firm IVAX Corp says that its subsidiary, IVAX Pharmaceuticals, will distribute oxycodone controlled-release C-II in 10mg, 20mg, 40mg and 80mg dosage strengths throughout the USA.

The drug is the generic equivalent of Purdue Pharma's OxyContin, a narcotic analgesic indicated for the management of moderate-to-severe pain for patients in need of a continuous analgesic for an extended period of time.