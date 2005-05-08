IVAX ups FY 2005 target on strong 1st qtr

Miami, Florida, USA-headquartered pharmaceutical group IVAX has lifted its earnings guidance for the full-year 2005 and has reaffirmed targets for 2006 as first-quarter results came in ahead of the company's expectations.
Revenues were up 16% at $491.6 million for the quarter, led by solid expansion of the group's US generic business, according to IVAX. Sales in North America jumped 34% to $227.9 million, which buffered a decline in Europe, where turnover dropped 4% to $180.4 million. Revenues from Latin America also grew a sturdy 18% to $87.2 million.
Operating expenses jumped 13% to $154.2 million, including the integration of recent acquisitions and continued R&D spending. Selling costs leapt 23% to $75.3 million as a result of extra sales teams from the purchase of Polish drugmaker Polfo Kutno and Medco and BTL of Peru, along with the launch of the albuterol hydrofluoroalkane metered-dose inhaler for asthma in the USA (Marketletters passim).
