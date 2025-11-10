Ivax-Zenith: World's Largest Generics Firm

With the US Federal Trade Commission approval of a consent agreement allowing the merger of IVAX and Zenith Laboratories, the world's largest generic drugmaker has been created. IVAX completed the $600 million purchase of Zenith at the end of last December (Marketletters passim).
The FTC had expressed concern because the companies had competed in the generic verapamil market, and the consent agreement restricts IVAX from buying any interest in a company that makes verapamil and from agreeing to distribute the drug for another manufacturer.
