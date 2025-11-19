Ivory Coast Action On Rising drug Prices

Since devaluation 18 months ago, the Ivory Coast has taken steps to counter a rising trend in drug prices, which have included freezing the prices of some drugs and reducing pharmacy margins on others from 2.1% to 1.9%, Ministry of Health and Social Affairs adviser Christopher Assi said recently in Abidjan. he praised the drug industry for "sticking to the rules of the game" while these measures were being implemented.

The country has also insisted on obtaining drugs from its French suppliers at wholesale prices, a deal from which only Senegal had benefited previously, and which had cut drug import prices by 10%-15%. The government had also decided to investigate the generics sector, sending fact-finding teams to Canada, Spain, Portugal and India. As a result, about 20% of drugs consumed in the Ivory Coast now are generics, compared with virtually none before devaluation, he said.

Also, the French Canadian group Rougier has taken a majority stake in a generics manufacturing plant, with the initial aim of achieving 50% coverage of Ivory Coast drug requirements and then meeting the needs of the sub-region. The first phase of this project, the Copharmi finishing plant, has just been inaugurated at a cost of 15 million french francs ($3 million), and this will be followed in two to three years by manufacturing facilities. Other private investors in Copharmi are from the Ivory Coast, Malia, Benin, Ghana and Togo.