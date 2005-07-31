J&J becomes "Official Partner" for 2008 and other Olympics

US health care major Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries have made a multinational commitment to the Olympic Movement and have become an Official Partner of the Beijing 2008 Olympic and Paralympic Games in China. They will also be the Official Health Care Products Sponsor of the Torino (Italy) 2006 Olympic Winter Games and of the US Olympic Committee. Additionally, J&J's subsidiaries will become the Official Health Care Products Partner of the national Olympic teams of more than 20 additional countries around the world.
J&J chief executive William Weldon said: "we are excited about the opportunity to deepen our strong, established ties in China, Italy, throughout Europe and the USA and around the world, through our businesses in consumer products, pharmaceuticals and medical devices and diagnostics. And we are honored to provide enhanced health education, services and care through this partnership."
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