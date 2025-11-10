J&J bids for Cordis

- In the USA, Johnson & Johnson has launched a hostile bid for all the outstanding shares (17.6 million) in Cordis Corporation at a price of $100 per share. As a reservation, J&J has said it would prefer to effect the transaction as a stock-for-stock, tax-free merger at $105 per share. If the companies should agree upon the latter option, the cash offer will be terminated.
