J&J : Cordis acquisition news

- Johnson & Johnson, which seemed to be wavering over its decision to purchase Cordis Corp, has said the $1.8 billion deal will now go ahead as originally planned. Last month, J&J extended a review of the proposed merger which left money markets in a state of limbo. With the announcement of the decision, however, shares in Cordis soared 8% to $107.56, just under the $109 per share offered by J&J last November.