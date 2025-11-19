J&J DRUG-COATED STENT IMPLANTED INTO PATIENTS

Johnson & Johnson has begun recruiting patients into Benestent II, a European multicenter clinical study of its new implantable drug delivery system for patients with coronary artery disease. J&J's product is a metal stent, covered in a polymer to which the anticoagulant heparin is covalently bound.

The first 11 patients to enter Benestent II have now had the device implanted into their coronary arteries, at various centers across Europe. This is the first time that a drug delivery device of this type has been tested in clinical trials, and if successful could represent a major breakthrough in the treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Richard Schatz, one of the pioneers of the new stent, has said that coating it with permanently-bound heparin "allows the doctor, even under the most extreme and unfavorable clinical and angiographic conditions, to achieve a very high success rate."

Nigel Buller, consultant cardiologist at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, UK, who implanted one of the new stents into a 76-year old angina sufferer a few days ago, told the Marketletter that the core of the new device is J&J's existing Palmaz-Schatz stent. This product is already being tested within the original Benestent study, which began in early 1992, and from which interim results were presented at the European Congress of Cardiology in September 1993. In Benestent, patients with atherosclerosis were randomized to receive either percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or PTCA incorporating a Palmaz-Schatz stent implantation. The aim of the study was to see if the stent had a lower rate of restenosis, which occurs in about 30% of patients who undergo PTCA.