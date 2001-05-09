J&J in talks to buy Inverness diabetes unit for $1.3 billion

Johnson & Johnson says it is in "advanced discussions" with InvernessMedical Technology with a view to acquiring the latter's diabetes care products business in a stock deal valued at $1.3 billion. As part of the deal, Inverness would split off its non-diabetes businesses, ie women's health, nutritional supplements and clinical diagnostics, to form a new publicly-traded company owned by Inverness shareholders.
If the talks come to fruition, J&J would gain access to Inverness' electrochemical blood glucose-monitoring systems. The company said it would take a one-time charge of about $100 million, or $0.07 per share, in connection with the deal this year, primarily associated with in-process R&D, and estimated that the purchase would dilute earnings by $0.02 a share this year and a further $0.02 in 2002.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze