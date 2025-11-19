J&J Licenses Prograf In Australia, NZ

Fujisawa has entered into its first licensing agreement for Prograf (tacrolimus), its new immunosuppressant drug for the management of patients undergoing liver transplants. Johnson & Johnson has negotiated marketing rights for the drug in Australia and New Zealand.

Prograf is already marketed by Fujisawa in the UK, Japan, the USA and Germany, but the company has no marketing organization in Australia and New Zealand and so sought a third-party licensee. The license gives J&J rights to all organ transplant-related indications for Prograf in these countries. A New Drug Application for the drug is expected to be filed in Australia by the end of the year.