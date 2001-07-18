J&J posts healthy increase in sales and earnings, excluding Alza merger

Johnson & Johnson has reported net earnings up 8.7% at $1.48 billion forthe second quarter of 2001, while earnings per share improved 9.1% to $0.48. The company noted that these figures include special charges of $102 million, relating to the acquisition of Alza Corp (Marketletters passim), which was completed on June 22. Analysts polled by Thomson Financial/First Call had not taken into consideration the special-charge factor, therefore J&J's EPS were lower than the latter's forecast of $0.51-$0.54.

Group sales for the quarter rose 8.8% to $8.34 billion, while worldwide pharmaceutical turnover was $3.9 billion, representing an increase of 16.5% on the like, year-earlier period. Domestic sales improved 19.3% while international revenues grew 10.8% operationally but were offset by a negative currency impact of 7%.

Driving the group's pharmaceutical division's growth for the quarter were Procrit /Eprex (epoetin alfa) for anemia, the antipsychotic Risperdal (risperidone), Remicade (infliximab) for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, the chronic pain treatment patch Duragesic (fentanyl), Topamax (topiramate), an antiepileptic and Aciphex/Pariet (rabeprazole), a proton-pump inhibitor.