J&J's 2nd-qtr 2007 net income jumps 9.2%

Johnson & Johnson saw strong second-quarter 2007 profit figures on the back of high sales of medical devices and prescription drugs. The US health care major reported net income of $3.08 billion, or $1.05 per share, versus $2.82 billion, or $0.95 per share, in the like, year-ago period.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-headquartered diversified health care company beat Wall Street expectations as analysts had predicted profit of $1 per share, according to Reuters estimates. However, total sales during the period rose 13.2% to $15.13 billion, largely in line with the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion.

Rx drug sales jump 5.8%