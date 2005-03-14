J&J's Cypher stent not superior to BS' Taxus

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson has been unable to demonstrate in a clinical trial that its Cypher sirolimus-eluting coronary stent was more effective in preventing arteries from re-clogging than its rival, Boston Scientific's Taxus paclitaxel-eluting stent.
Results from the randomized, controlled REALITY trial demonstrated that both products were efficacious, at comparable rates, in preventing in-segment binary restenosis (re-clogging), the primary endpoint of the study, in moderately complex patients, J&J said.
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