J&J's Japanese subsidiary marks decline in sales, blaming NHI price reductions

"It is regrettable that we could not achieve sales goal of 100.0 billion yen ($840.0 million) in 2006 on a National Health Insurance price basis since our sales decreased 4.6% to 91.7 billion yen on an NHI price basis or 73.9 billion yen on a financial shipment basis," said Ko Sekiguchi, president of Janssen Pharmaceutical, a Japanese subsidiary of US drug major Johnson & Johnson, at a press conference in Tokyo.

Because, in Japan, Janssen has seen double-digit growth for seven consecutive years since 1999, the company thought that its goal of 100.0 billion yen on an NHI price basis could be achieved in 2006. However, the NHI price reduction, which made an impact of about 5% in total on its major products, did not allow it to continue growing.

Good performances were seen in the mainstay products including: Risperdal (risperidone), an antipsychotic with turnover of 33.0 billion yen on an NHI price basis (an increase of 13.8% compared to a year ago); Durotep Patch (fentanyl), a pain killer for cancer with sales of 18.3 billion yen (up 5.5%); and Toledomin (milnacipran), a serotonin noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor with 3.6 billion yen revenues (a rise of 0.8%).