J&J unit/Microcide select cephalosporin lead candidate

RW Johnson Pharmaceutical Research Institute (part of the Johnson &Johnson group) and Microcide Pharmaceuticals have decided to advance RWJ-442831, a Microcide-developed prodrug form of the collaboration's lead parenteral cephalosporin product RWJ-54428, into preclinical toxicology studies.
Preliminary studies in animals, carried out by Microcide, have demonstrated reduced venous irritation at the injection site with the prodrug compared to RWJ-54428. If the preclinical toxicology studies are successful, the prodrug will go into Phase I clinical trials, according to Microcide chief executive Jim Rurka.
