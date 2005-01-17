J&J uses Elan technology for paliperidone trial

Ireland's Elan Corp says that its proprietary NanoCrystal technology is being used by Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development in a Phase III clinical trial of a long-acting injectable formulation of its paliperidone palmitate in patients with schizophrenia. NanoCrystal technology can improve the bioavailability of drugs by transforming them into nanometer-sized particles that can be used to create more effective and convenient dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, liquids and powders, according to Elan.
"For more than 30 years, Elan has been working to meet the challenges of drug delivery and enhance the performance of drugs. This important milestone further reinforces the strength of our NanoCrystal technology," said Paul Breen, executive vice president, global services and operations, at Elan. "Having already launched three products in the USA using our NanoCrystal technology, we hope that these Phase III trials will be successful in bringing yet another product to market," he added.
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