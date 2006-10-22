J&Js 3rd-qtr profit rises 8.7% to $2.76B

Global health care giant Johnson & Johnson says that its net income for the third quarter of 2006 was $2.76 billion, or $0.94 per diluted share, up 8.7% and 10.6%, respectively, on the comparable quarter in 2005. The firm said that the improved results, which were ahead of the $0.93 per share prediction of a Thompson survey of financial analysts, had been slightly reduced due to a range of factors, including a $115.0 million charge relating to its acquisition of USA-based Ensure Medical and Israeli group Colbar LifeScience in July.
Sales up 7.9% to $13.3 billion
William Weldon, J&Js chief executive, explained that each of the firm's businesses had contributed to the solid results it achieved in the quarter, which saw its revenues rise 7.9% to $13.3 billion. This was driven by a 7.5% upturn in domestic sales and 8.5% growth in its international turnover.
