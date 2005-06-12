JAMA highlights power of DTC, but patient benefit questioned

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the USA's largest AIDS organization, has supported the findings of a study published in the May issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association, which demonstrates the influence that direct to consumer advertising has on physicians' prescribing decisions, adding that the practise reaps benefits for drugmakers but not necessarily for patients.
The randomized controlled study involved actors posing as patients. 55% of the participants who walked into a physician's office with a brand-name prescription request received a prescription for that drug versus 39% of those who made a general request for medication.
The announcement comes as California State Assembly Bill 95, designed to reign in drug marketing costs in California by requiring manufacturers of drugs for life-threatening chronic conditions to pay the state a rebate equal to the drug marketing cost, moves to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
