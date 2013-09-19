Jan Lundberg tells the Marketletter how AstraZeneca is turning around its pipeline

In an interview with the Marketletter, senior AstraZeneca executive Jan Lundberg said the pharmaceutical industry as a whole can speed up the early stages of drug development, shortening by up to three months the delay between bench and clinic. "As an industry, we can really improve the whole clinical trial arena," he said.

The executive vice president of global discovery research at the Anglo-Swedish drug major referred to a project with the MD Anderson Cancer Center that reduced the wait between US Food and Drug Administration approval of a trial protocol to study initiation from the usual 130 days to just 46 days.