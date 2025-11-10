Janssen-Cilag UK : Eprex

- Janssen-Cilag's UK subsidiary has received notification from the British authorities for two new indications for its erythropoietin drug Eprex. The first is to treat anaemia in adult cancer patients receiving platinum-containing chemotherapy regimens and with a hemoglobin titre of less than 10.5g/dl, and the second is to increase the yield of autologous blood in patients with moderate anemia and no iron deficiency who are due to undergo major elective surgery.