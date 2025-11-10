Janssen-Cilag UK : Eprex

- Janssen-Cilag's UK subsidiary has received notification from the British authorities for two new indications for its erythropoietin drug Eprex. The first is to treat anaemia in adult cancer patients receiving platinum-containing chemotherapy regimens and with a hemoglobin titre of less than 10.5g/dl, and the second is to increase the yield of autologous blood in patients with moderate anemia and no iron deficiency who are due to undergo major elective surgery.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze