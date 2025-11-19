JANSSEN ISSUES PATCH SAFETY WARNING

Janssen Pharmaceutica is warning health professionals to exercise more caution when prescribing the company's narcotic skin patch, Duragesic (fentanyl), and is taking steps to restrict the drug's use, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The painkiller has killed four people for whom it was inappropriately prescribed.
The product is supposed to be used only for severe pain in people with cancer and other chronic illnesses who cannot be helped by conventional drugs such as acetaminophen-opioid combinations and nonsteroidal analgesics; it should only be used by patients who are already on and tolerant to opioid therapy and who require continuous opioid therapy.
When prescribed for unapproved uses or at high doses Duragesic is unsafe, the agency statement notes. "We are seeing an emerging pattern of misuse," said FDA Commissioner David Kessler, adding that the misuse is occurring in ways which are putting patients in danger.
