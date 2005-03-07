Janssen launches Durogesic

Belgium-headquartered pharmaceutical firm Janssen has launched its Durogesic (fentanyl transdermal delivery system). The product is applied as a patch that can provide three hours of continuous analgesia and is indicated for the relief of severe pain.

The active ingredient fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has been in use worldwide for over 30 years. Previous fentanyl patches were only available in much larger sizes than Durogesic, the company noted.