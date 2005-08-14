Janssen's Risperdal: long-term QOL benefits

A study published in the August issue of International Clinical Psychopharmacology has found that the condition of psychotic patients improved when their treatment was transitioned to Risperdal Consta (risperidone), Janssen-Cilag's long-acting injectable atypical antipsychotic. Patients in the study were symptomatically stable but required a change of treatment in their existing antipsychotic regimen.

More than a third of patients had a 20% or greater improvement in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale total score compared with baseline, which was supported by the Clinical Global Impression of Severity Scale, in which the number of patients considered to be borderline ill or not ill improved from 11% to 28% by study endpoint.

Overall improvements were also identified in health-related quality of life during the six months. According to the study's authors, patients experienced significant improvement in these symptoms, observed as early as one month after treatment with continued improvement for the remaining six months. Treatment satisfaction also improved, with the proportion of patients rating their therapy as "very good" increasing from 6% on previous regimens to 3% on the risperidone long-acting injectable.