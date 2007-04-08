Janus licenses luliconazole from Nihon

The USA's Janus Pharmaceuticals has licensed the exclusive sale and development rights to Nihon Nohyaku's novel antifungal drug luliconazole in North America, Europe and South America. The agent was was co-developed by Nihon and fellow Japanese drugmaker Pola Pharma and obtained approval in April 2005 in Japan where it is sold under the trade name Lulicon for the treatment of athelete's foot.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze