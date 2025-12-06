Janux Therapeutics

A clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing tumor-activated T-cell engagers designed to improve the therapeutic window of CD3-based approaches in solid tumors and selected autoimmune indications.

The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. Its management team has been built out in parallel with clinical execution, including the May 2025 appointment of Janeen Doyle as chief corporate and business development officer, as disclosed by the company.

Janux’s core technology is its tumor-activated platform, which uses protease-cleavable “masking” elements intended to keep T-cell engagement largely inactive in circulation and enable binding primarily in the tumor microenvironment. The company positions this mechanism as a way to reduce on-target, off-tumor toxicity and cytokine release syndrome that can limit conventional T-cell engager dosing.

The most advanced clinical program is JANX007, a PSMA-directed tumor-activated T-cell engager in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. On December 1, 2025, Janux reported updated Phase I interim data (October 15, 2025 cutoff), stating 109 patients had been treated across dose escalation and expansion, with evidence of anti-tumor activity and protocol changes intended to optimize dosing and tolerability. The company subsequently hosted a virtual clinical update event on November 24, 2025.

A second clinical program, JANX008, is an EGFR-directed tumor-activated T-cell engager being evaluated in a first-in-human Phase I/1b study in advanced or metastatic EGFR-expressing solid tumors. ClinicalTrials.gov posted an update on October 14, 2025 indicating the study is recruiting.

On the corporate side, Janux reported ongoing collaboration progress with Merck in July 2025 and has used quarterly filings and investor communications to highlight a substantial cash position intended to support its clinical programs. Near-term company communications have emphasized continued dose optimization for JANX007 and clinical progression for JANX008, alongside platform expansion into additional targets.