JAPAN AND KOREA PATENT DEAL CLOSE

Talks between Japan and Korea on intellectual property rights are at an advanced stage, with an agreement expected by year-end, says Pharma Japan.
The two sides have agreed to draw up a list of pipeline products, similar to that being discussed by Korea and the European Union, to be protected under the substance patent system. Japan is expected to accept Korea's offer to provide this protection for Japanese products, provided that Japanese firms accept Korean workers in their research facilities in Japan.
